Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Forums

Collapse
Collapse
 
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
  • New Topics
Clear All
new posts
No content found
Show More
 
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
  • New Topics
Clear All
new posts
Please log in to your account to view your subscribed posts.
Directory Topics Posts Last Post
iTulip Select Premium Content
Premium Content For Paid Subscribers Only
Topics: 484 Posts: 15,187
484 15,187
Sub-Forums:
Janszen Commentaries (136/12,105)
Eastham Capital Investor Forum (4/54)
TruTouch Investor's Forum (135/1,301)
Road Trips (29/363)
Book Reviews (33/204)
Defunct Forums (146/1,160)
Public Discussion Forums
News
Link to a news story by a credible source plus member commentary. News stories posted here by iTulip Select Subscribers will be moved to the Select area.
Topics: 18,809 Posts: 175,865
Last Post: A Software Monopoly's Influence on Rising Rents
18,809 175,865
Milton Kuo
A Software Monopoly's Influence on Rising Rents
by Milton Kuo
October 19, 2022, 02:18 AM
Government Implode
Tracking the fall of governments around the world in the wake of global economic crisis
Topics: 67 Posts: 467
Last Post: U.S. Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decision: Constitution is Void
67 467
Chris Coles
U.S. Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decision: Constitution is Void
by Chris Coles
June 29, 2016, 10:54 AM
Political Abyss
Political arguments that have gone on for 100 years without resolution and will not likely be resolved here
Topics: 65 Posts: 3,731
Last Post: Anyone take a look at Google's Schmidt's middle class wage increase challenge?
65 3,731
Chris Coles
Anyone take a look at Google's Schmidt's middle class wage increase challenge?
by Chris Coles
March 11, 2021, 10:29 AM
Education and Resources
Links to sites that provide relevant reference information and educate us about our world
Topics: 206 Posts: 1,150
Last Post: portfolio construction
206 1,150
jk
portfolio construction
by jk
December 30, 2021, 11:29 PM
Ka-Poom Theory Converts (sans reference to the original)
This forum is for market commentators who have since 2006 adopted iTulip's unique 1999 "disinflation first, inflation second" theory, now that it's obvious, but do not attribute it to the original source
Topics: 9 Posts: 80
Last Post: Lost Couple of Decades Looming for U.S. Economy
9 80
jk
Lost Couple of Decades Looming for U.S. Economy
by jk
June 14, 2014, 12:48 PM
Conspiracy Theories
The government is controlling my brain!
Topics: 25 Posts: 508
Last Post: Did the allies bring down Malaysian Airline MH17?
25 508
Polish_Silver
Did the allies bring down Malaysian Airline MH17?
by Polish_Silver
October 02, 2016, 09:26 AM
Video
Forum to discuss videos on iTulip.com landing page
Topics: 1,462 Posts: 6,683
Last Post: Thomas Friedman On The World in 2019
1,462 6,683
kriden
Thomas Friedman On The World in 2019
by kriden
August 27, 2019, 10:04 PM
Rumors
Plausible rumors from credible souces
Topics: 79 Posts: 997
Last Post: AMD expected to announce 30 percent workforce cut next week
79 997
FrankL
AMD expected to announce 30 percent workforce cut next week
by FrankL
December 09, 2020, 08:38 AM
Rant and Rave
The one forum on iTulip where you can let it all out.
Topics: 2,182 Posts: 15,947
Last Post: Meantime in Blighty
2,182 15,947
Mega
Meantime in Blighty
by Mega
October 11, 2020, 09:58 AM
Sub-Forums:
Mega (799/2,532)
I've Lost My Mind Just Now (59/509)
Election 2016
Special Forum for discussion of 2016 election politics
Topics: 6 Posts: 246
Last Post: Electoral college
6 246
BK
Electoral college
by BK
December 25, 2016, 10:47 PM
Polls
Public Polls
Topics: 27 Posts: 479
Last Post: S&P500 volatility
27 479
Slimprofits
S&P500 volatility
by Slimprofits
June 16, 2014, 09:31 AM
Commentaries
Janszen's Quick Comment
Predicting our economic future since 1998
Topics: 209 Posts: 12,547
Last Post: EJ: The countdown to the next crisis of The System has started.
209 12,547
strittmatter
EJ: The countdown to the next crisis of The System has started.
by strittmatter
April 01, 2020, 11:44 AM
Special Announcements
Announcements of new features, services and polcies
Topics: 37 Posts: 223
Last Post: Upcoming 2014 "iTulip Select/Eastham Capital Funds IV Webinar"
37 223
FRED
Upcoming 2014 "iTulip Select/Eastham Capital Funds IV Webinar"
by FRED
April 04, 2014, 08:41 AM
Features
iTulip News with AntiSpin
Daily financial and economic news with a contrarian spin
Topics: 321 Posts: 3,916
Last Post: Michael Hudson's latest - A very good read
321 3,916
thriftyandboringinohio
Michael Hudson's latest - A very good read
by thriftyandboringinohio
December 03, 2015, 09:31 AM
Weekly Commentary
Weekly Commentary by regular contributors Eric Janszen, John Serrapere, Sean O'Toole, Bryan Copley, and Jane Burns
Topics: 80 Posts: 1,622
80 1,622
Guest Commentary
Commentary by Guests
Topics: 119 Posts: 2,112
119 2,112
Contests
Contests held for registered forum members
Topics: 11 Posts: 213
11 213
Popular Topics
Climate Change
Forum for the discussion of climate change
Topics: 295 Posts: 1,594
295 1,594
Financial Markets
Topics: 171 Posts: 1,117
171 1,117
Sub-Forums:
Derivatives (3/8)
Housing Bubble
Topics: 291 Posts: 2,412
Last Post: The Elusive Canadian Housing Bubble
291 2,412
jk
The Elusive Canadian Housing Bubble
by jk
August 18, 2017, 08:11 AM
Economics
Topics: 318 Posts: 1,863
318 1,863
Sub-Forums:
Energy (79/457)
Commodities
Topics: 286 Posts: 2,609
286 2,609
Currencies
Topics: 100 Posts: 715
100 715
Hedge Funds
Topics: 12 Posts: 26
12 26
Junk Economics
Discredited economic theory, disproved by events, that just won't go away
Topics: 24 Posts: 387
24 387
News Feeds
Mortgage Lender Implode Feed
News feed from Mortgage Lender Implode
Topics: 39 Posts: 50
39 50
Hedge Fund Implode Feed
News feed from Hedge Fund Implode
Topics: 24 Posts: 34
24 34
vBCms Comments
Mark Channels Read

What's Going On?

Collapse

There are currently 169 users online. 1 members and 168 guests.

Most users ever online was 39,720 at 06:34 AM on October 01, 2008.

iTulip.com Statistics

Collapse
Topics: 30,181   Posts: 317,355   Members: 9,983   Active Members: 13
Welcome to our newest member, Accounted4.

Welcome to iTulip.com!

Collapse
Welcome to iTulip community forum!

Latest Topics

Collapse
View All

Recent Blog Posts

Collapse

There are no results that meet this criteria.

trending

Collapse
View All
Working...
X